Jocelyn Michelle, a Mexican who lives in USA shared in a TikTok video the ingenious strategy that his sister used to transport a considerable amount of French fries from Mexico. The video reveals dozens of packets of potato chips carefully arranged at the bottom of a suitcase strategically placed under the luggage cover.

What is surprising about this situation is the number of packages. The transportation of packaged foods from Mexico to the United States is allowed at airports, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). However, it is essential to take into account certain requirements and security measures when carrying out this practice.

TSA allows packaged food in both carry-on and checked luggage . However, there are specific restrictions for foods that contain liquids. Liquids must be in containers of 100 milliliters or less and placed in a clear quart-sized bag.

In the specific case of French fries, there are no special restrictions. . However, it is advisable to package them safely to avoid spills or breakages. If the chips are in a plastic bag, it is crucial that the bag is tightly closed. In the case of a metal container, the airtightness of the container is of utmost importance.

Tips for transporting packaged foods to the United States

It is relevant to note that TSA officers may conduct inspections on packaged foods to ensure compliance with security regulations.. Here are some useful tips for transporting packaged foods from Mexico to the United States:

Carefully wrap food in aluminum foil or plastic to avoid spills or breakage. Place food in a sturdy bag or container to prevent damage during transportation. For liquid foods, make sure they are in containers of 100 milliliters or less and inside a clear quart bag. See also Katixa Agirre: "We see everything so black that if something is in the future we think it's bad but it doesn't have to be that way" | News | S Fashion EL PAÍS

(We also recommend: Deaths from fires increase in the US: how do I know that my home is at risk? )