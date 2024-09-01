When it comes to big cities, many residents prefer to have their own car so they can move around without any major difficulties to any place they want. However, A growing trend among the new generations is that they consider that they do not need a car to get around. in their daily lives, and as a reflection of this is Aleenah Ansari who shared part of her life story.

In an article he published in the media Business Insider, The young woman said she lives in Seattle where she has access to good public transportation, which has led her to take the The decision not to own a car, which, he said, has allowed him to save money to make other types of investments, travel and even pay a mortgage.

Since he was in college in Seattle, since he didn’t have money to pay for a parking spot, he decided that his best option was to get around by bus. The advantage was that he lived close to campus so Public transportation allowed him to get from school to work and to visit his friends.

When she graduated and got her first full-time job, the company that hired her was in a neighboring city, but found that there was a bus route that he could use to get there and back without any problems.

Although she accepted that she has to adapt to bus schedules, she assured that she has never felt limited and, what is more, Traveling this way has allowed her to feel more connected to her hometown. In fact, he said that as he discovered new routes, he also came across new businesses and attractions in the city.

He also sees the time he spends on public transport as a positive thing, Well, she takes advantage of it by doing activities that make her happy, for example reading, writing or answering messages and emails from her phone.

“Not having a car means I don’t have to worry about billsgas, parking and insurance, not to mention regular and unexpected maintenance costs,” he wrote.

The new generations are not attracted to cars. Photo:iStock Share

He is happy without his own car, but he made some warnings

Aleenah Ansari He has never owned a car of his own and since he can easily travel by bus, It is not in their plans to acquire one. But, that does not mean that there are no negative issues.

He noted that he usually has to spend a good deal of time planning his bus routes, especially if he has to go to nearby cities. In addition, On several occasions he has had to wait in the rain And when you go shopping, you know that you can only buy what you can easily carry on public transport, although when for some reason you can’t travel by bus, you can always resort to Uber.

Besides, He clarified that his partner does have a car and that they use it to travel on the road. or when they need to make larger purchases.