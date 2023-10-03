After ten months of hard work, fatigue begins to settle on the shoulders and the desire to be on the beach, enjoying the sand and waves becomes more and more latent.

However, vacationing in a tourist site par excellence can be very expensive and even more so if you try to do it with all the possible comforts. That is why a renowned luxury hotel chain is raffling off a trip valued at $9,000 (approximately 37,957,500 Colombian pesos).

The trip is part of a campaign that aims to find “the new face” of its advertisements and publicity.

Now, the person responsible for this contest is Small Luxury Hotels of the World, a company that has 540 hotels in more than 90 countries around the world. This is important, since the raffled experience has to be lived in one of their properties.Of course, the lucky one will be the one who chooses where.

How to access the contest?

The first thing will be to register in the form offered by the company. There you must answer 12 questions about your life and the most beautiful memories you have had during a festival or vacation.

Behind this, You will have to wait until October 13, at which time they will tell you if you were selected. If so, she will be invited to participate in a casting in New York City on October 24.

Prize is available for one vacation booking only.

The terms and conditions of the prize state that you can use part of the prize money to book airfare and you can be accompanied by one other person.

Please note that general online availability and hotel availability for claiming room nights may differ from SLH.

Also, remember that to participate you must live in the United States and, if you win, you will not be able to transfer the prize.

The dynamic is very similar to one carried out in the United Kingdom. In this, the hotel chain selected three winners, whose faces were used in promotional materials such as posters and banners for Small Luxury Hotels of the World.

Vacations in the United States: how to experience the country in a different way



The IPW, the most important tourism event in the United States, was held in San Antonio, Texas, in 2023. The fair—held from May 20 to 24—was attended by 5,000 people from 60 countries to meet at the convention center Henry B. González and learn about trends in tourism.

Chris Thompson, executive director of Brand USA, an organization dedicated to promoting US tourism and which supported the holding of the IPW, indicated that air connectivity in the US is already 96 percent above pre-pandemic levels. .

“Since the pandemic, the way we travel has changed. Now tourists are looking for outdoor and environmentally related experiences“Thompson highlighted at a press conference.

During IPW, cities across the United States met with journalists from around the world. Photo: US Travel Association

During the event, the creation and expansion of new sites that will seek to attract more tourists to the country was announced. Among them, a new building in the Natural Museum, several new attractions that have been installed in the Orlando theme parks and the arrival of Cirque du Soleil to Hawaii.

