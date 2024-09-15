Animal lovers may not know that they have the opportunity to make a good amount of money by enjoying other people’s furry pets. A young man from the United States showed on TikTok how much you can earn by walking dogs.

According to the criteria of

Charles Hayes presents on his TikTok account some side jobs that practically anyone can do and provides details of How to get started and how much money you can make in each one of them.

In one of his recent publications he revealed How to become a dog sitter and earn around US$600 with just a few hours of work, which could be especially attractive for young people looking for temporary employment that does not require a lot of initial investment or time.

The tiktoker shared that To get involved in this work it is necessary to go through three steps:

Promote on social mediaHer recommendation is to create a social media profile that highlights your pet care skills. She said you can promote yourself on local Facebook groups and that it is important to be professional to generate trust with owners. Buy basic supplies. The second step involves some investment, but it won’t be too big; you’ll only need to buy some treats, leashes and other items to ensure the animals are well cared for. Establish rates and conditions. The TikToker said he decided to charge US$35 for each one-hour walk. While for taking care of the pets during the night he charged US$90.

How much can you earn walking dogs in the United States?

If you are interested in Becoming a dog walker in the United States, It’s worth researching what the average prices are in your area, as they differ by state and area. Also, if you’re inexperienced, you could start by charging a low rate and then work your way up over time.

In the case of TikToker Charles Hayes, he shared that, in his day job as a dog walker, he got seven clients to whom He charged them $35 for a one-hour ride, which means he made $245. In turn, He charged US$90 for those dogs he had to take care of during the night, which was four, for which he earned an additional US$360.

So, at the end of the day, he got US$605.although he said that his actual earnings were US$500, considering the supplies he had to acquire, which shows that This is a business with a lot of opportunities.