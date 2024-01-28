A man who lives in the United States discovered a curious way to take advantage of low denomination coins without having to pay an extra cost for its use. Here we tell you the details of this unusual TikTok video.

Through TikTok, Armando Farill, a tiktoker with more than 10 thousand followers, shared a trick to take advantage of the coins that are stored and that, sometimes, are no longer used or are inconvenient to carry, to pay for the super. . In the video User Jafaril can be seen inserting a good amount of coins into the self-collection machine.



With the enthusiasm that characterizes him on the social network, He hurriedly put all the money he had in a bag. plastic bag to pay for their groceries and let the machine do the tedious task of counting the coins. In total, it was almost US$50 that the man had collected and with which he was able to buy some of the things that he had selected in the Supermarket.

As expected, the reactions of his followers did not take long to become present and opinions began to arrive on the matter with comments such as: “Money is moneyI also pay like this in places and they stare at me, but it's okay for me, money is money”.

On the other hand, for others it was a very intelligent way to avoid paying commission: “It's okay because the banks pay you commission”; “I know it takes time but it is much better to do it this way than in the machines that take money from you.”

Armando Farill He usually shares humorous videos, recommendations for places to eat and some tricks like this one, in which he showed his followers how to take advantage of coins. The video titled “Squeezing every penny out of the gringo trash”, so far it has more than 166 thousand views.