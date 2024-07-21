A man who worked for 26 years in the United States Air Force received a job opportunity at Northrop Grumman Corporation, which he accepted and has since travels almost every week from Texas to Arizona by plane, however, For him it has been rewarding for several reasons.

Through Business Insiderthe story of Dennis Dabney, 57, who in 2016 decided to accept the job offer in Arizona, So in 2022, after a promotion, he thought about moving with his entire family. However, his wife, mother and children felt a deep sense of belonging in Texasso they decided to rent an apartment in Phoenix, Arizona, where he lives during the work week and returns to Texas on weekends.

Although this involves additional transportation and rental costs, Dabney revealed that for him “it’s about mentality, experience and How to take advantage of all that to learn how to create the desired quality of life“It’s been a period of growth and development for me to discover what I want and what the art of the possible is,” she told the aforementioned media outlet.

He also added that “The whole experience has been very rewarding“, and he assured that he considers that It’s been good to be able to live in another part of the country which I probably wouldn’t have done under other circumstances.

The man said that every other Friday he has the day off from work and, usually, that is when he decides book a flight back to Texas to enjoy time with your family.

His family didn't want to move to Arizona so he made this decision. Photo:Linkedin Dennis P. Dabney

How long is a flight from Arizona to Texas?



There are low-cost airlines that offer this route as Spirit or Frontier, where the flight is approximately three hours. If you are looking for alternatives such as ground transportation, according to Google Maps, the trip would take you around 14 hours and by bus it can take up to 22 hours from points like Houston to Phoenix.