A 28-year-old man reveals how he lives in New York on a budget of $17,000 a year. The actor, who decided to leave a job in an insurance company to pursue his dreams on stage, told his best tricks to maintain his lifestyle, without wasting a single dollar, in one of the most important cities in the United States.

Max Gallo had the dream of being an actor and in 2019 he decided to make it a reality. The man quit his full-time job at an insurance company, enrolled in acting classes in New York and, since then, he has not looked back. In the last five years, the young man from New Jersey has had appearances in television series and theater, however, his bank account has not taken off. Still, he manages to live in the Big Apple, without losing style.

Although before quitting his job, Gallo had managed to raise nearly US$33,000 in his savings account, his acting adventure, which was marked by the strike of the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA, for its in English), of 2023, has reduced its resources. As of January of this year, the balance of his savings was around US$10,000slogan make itof CNBC.

Despite adversity, Gallo has managed to maintain his lifestyle in New York. Last year his income reached US$16,499, including what he earned from his work as an actor, at an exotic car dealership in New Jersey, unemployment benefits and a SAG-AFTRA scholarship.

“I know I don't have a big safety net, but I feel good knowing that at least I have something. I know that at any time I can go around the corner to Starbucks and get a job to cover my expenses, because they are relatively low,” he told the publication.

Max Gallo lives in Brooklyn, in a shared apartment. Photo:Instagram @maxwellgallo Share

How to save when living in New York?



For the actor, The secret to living on such a tight budget in one of the most expensive cities in the United States is making every dollar count. Max Gallo shares an apartment in Brooklyn and, thanks to this, saves a little on rent; He also takes advantage of discount plans and his benefits as a member of the actors' union.

To stay in shape, Gallo acquired a gym membership, which is intended for low-income people; To go out, he uses Citi Bike and pays for a membership that eliminates certain charges on each ride; If you want to go to the movies, attend the free SAG screenings or look for theaters that have promotionslike Tuesday admission at US$5.

Max Gallo's monthly expenses include US$1,094 of his rent share; US$680, allocated to food; US$468, from subscriptions and memberships, such as access to the gym, Netflix and Adobe; and, US$80, corresponding to the insurance of two cars, a Honda Civic, which he has in the city, and a BMW Roadster, which he keeps at his parents' house in New Jersey.

“I live below my means, I don't go out and buy new things very often. I save on clothes and try to buy used on Facebook Marketplace”, revealed the actor, who considers his BMW to be his most prized possession and considers that, although he could sell it, he prefers to look for a part-time job than get rid of the car.

Although he has had to dip into his savings to get ahead, Gallo feels optimistic about his change in life. “I am happier now than when I worked for the insurance company. The looming stress of making sure I live a sustainable life is definitely realbut I much prefer that to the stress of sitting down and doing something I don't like every day,” said the actor.