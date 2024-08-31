In the United States, mail is never usually a topic of conflict between neighbors, since there is usually a lot of security and it is not common for someone to take an envelope or package that does not belong to them, something that a woman from California can’t say who suffered thefts of his own.

According to the criteria of

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department in Los Alamos, California, a woman noticed that Someone was stealing the mail that arrived at his houseand had an ingenious idea to catch him: She sent herself an email with a tracker to locate the thief when he takes the package.

The thief, once again, took the mail from the woman who was not identified by the authorities, and ended up being arrested by the agents. of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. There were two people involved and both were arrested for the crime.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to commend the victim for his proactive solution.and to highlight that he also exercised due caution in communicating with law enforcement to safely and successfully detain the suspects,” they state on their official website, also highlighting that the victim never had any intention of contacting those involved on her own.

One of the detainees She is a 27-year-old woman, who She was detained on bail of no less than US$50,000while, for its part, the other detainee He was a 37-year-old man who He was arrested on bail of US$460,000in this case with more serious crimes than his accomplice.

The stolen package with the tracker in the mail Photo:Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Share

What was stolen from the California woman’s mail?



According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the mails stolen by these two detained subjects contained various items, but the most important was logically the one containing the AirTag equipment, which It was the one that allowed the tracking of the thieves.

In addition, they also mentioned that This woman was not the only victim, as other neighbors also received packages who also suffered thefts in their mail, something that is considered in the United States as a serious crime and sufficient to arrest the person who commits it.