Originally from Ridgerest, California, a 57-year-old woman received a sentence of more than six years in prison and fines of approximately US$5,000 for the crime of facilitate the entry of illegal immigrants towards the United States.

Arrested on March 30, 2021 for her role in illegal immigration, the woman identified as Verónica Pech was found guilty of leading an organization that facilitated entry into the country, along with the transfer and accommodation for a certain time.

According to court documents cited by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Pech organized, between January 1, 2021 until his arrest date, the transfer of at least 500 illegal immigrants.

At least 1,100 migrants from Central America cross the El Paso (Texas) border every day.

As stated My Texas Dailythe organizer was in charge of renting the houses, paying the freight drivers and guides, and supplying drinks and food for migrants seeking to enter the United States clandestinely.

The sentence that Pech received for his role in immigration to the United States

Meanwhile, penalties for contributing to illegal immigration have increased in recent years with the aim of keeping US citizens away from these situations. Pech received a strong sentence after being found guilty at trial.

In this way, the organizer of the Illegal immigration must face at least 76 months in prison -approximately six years and three months-, added to a fine of US$5,000 for the operation of the houses.

Although Pech was the organizer and, for that reason, the most prominent culprit in the case, she was not the only woman convicted in it. Because of her work as a freight driver for the organization, Dakota León was sentenced to 46 months in prison -three years and eight months-.

The problem of illegal immigration in the United States

During recent years, the number of illegal immigrants in the North American country has greatly increased. A study by the Pew Researcher Center indicates that during 2021 the illegal population in the United States reached 10,500,00 inhabitants, a figure that increased by 300,000 compared to 2019. In that sense, California is the state with the highest number of illegal immigrantswith a total of 1,900,000 inhabitantswhile a central city like New York houses 600,000.