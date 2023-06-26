India, lives for almost two years in a luxury hotel and leaves without paying: wanted

For almost two years lived in one five star hotel room and at check out he didn’t pay the bill, leaving behind a debt of approx 65 thousand euros. Victim of this incredible scam the luxurious Roseate House in Delhi, India, the hotel located near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the Hospitality District Aerocity. A man, after booking his room, stayed there exactly for 603 daysbefore disappearing into thin air.

Subscribe to the newsletter

