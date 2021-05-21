An Australian man kept a corpse in his home for fifteen years, using dozens of scented bottles to mask the smell of rotting.

The Australian public broadcaster ABC television reported that the man had killed a robber while trying to rob his home.

The forensic investigation showed that Bruce Roberts, a resident of Sydney, shot Shane Snellman when the latter was trying to rob his house in 2002, and he kept his body in the house.

Roberts died in 2017 of natural causes. But Snellman’s remains were not found until a year later in piles of waste by maintenance personnel cleaning the house.

The corpse was surrounded by more than seventy air freshener bottles that Roberts used to mask the musty smell coming from the decay of the corpse.

Press reports indicated that Roberts had a hoarding disorder (constant difficulty disposing or abandoning items due to the constant need to keep them).

The man did not leave his home except on rare occasions. About ten firearms were found.