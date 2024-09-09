According to the criteria of
However, this was not always the case, sinceand during the first year that he rented the apartmentstarted paying US$3,350 per monthbut it increased the following year. Despite believing that it can be chaotic, living above a shopping center, Koggan was happy with his acquisition.
In dialogue with CNBC Make Ithe said: “It was the best discovery in the world. It’s now my favorite part of my apartment and whenever anyone comes to visit, it’s kind of a party trick to show them what my backyard looks like… It honestly brings me so much fun and joy every day.”
Location of your apartment in Miami
The apartment is located within the Brickell City Centre Shoppingin full Downtown Miami. It has beautiful views, a large bedroom and a very complete bathroom, as well as a very spacious living room. He often comes down from his house and Walk through the mall like someone walking through their backyard.
“When I saw this apartment, I immediately jumped at it.“I actually didn’t even get to visit or see the property in person before I made an offer. I had done a lot of research on the building and was confident I would like it, but I basically had to go by the photos,” he concluded.
