Finding a way to buy a home in the United States is what many people have to do, But this 34-year-old woman went furtherTo have an apartment in the middle of Miami, you pay a large sum, but that is not the most curious thing. The apartment is located above a shopping center.

This is Rachel Koggan, who left her native New York to relapse in Floridain order to be close to their parents. During the search for apartments This option appeared, which has one bedroom and one and a half bathrooms, but it is above a shopping center. Month to month, the woman pays US$4,150 to renew your lease.

However, this was not always the case, sinceand during the first year that he rented the apartmentstarted paying US$3,350 per monthbut it increased the following year. Despite believing that it can be chaotic, living above a shopping center, Koggan was happy with his acquisition.

In dialogue with CNBC Make Ithe said: “It was the best discovery in the world. It’s now my favorite part of my apartment and whenever anyone comes to visit, it’s kind of a party trick to show them what my backyard looks like… It honestly brings me so much fun and joy every day.”

Location of your apartment in Miami

The apartment is located within the Brickell City Centre Shoppingin full Downtown Miami. It has beautiful views, a large bedroom and a very complete bathroom, as well as a very spacious living room. He often comes down from his house and Walk through the mall like someone walking through their backyard.

“When I saw this apartment, I immediately jumped at it.“I actually didn’t even get to visit or see the property in person before I made an offer. I had done a lot of research on the building and was confident I would like it, but I basically had to go by the photos,” he concluded.