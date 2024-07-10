According to the criteria of

Amery Rose, who Born in Staten Island, New York, he lived part of his life there and in downtown Jersey City.New Jersey. Both cities turned out to be very expensive.requiring a six-figure income to live comfortably, something that was not his reality, as he detailed in Business Insider.

Working remotely, Rose left city life in search of lower costsand even though the cost of living did not decrease that much, because he moved to one of the most expensive counties in Pennsylvania, where inflation prevented a significant reduction, Their quality of life improved significantly.

The young woman now lives in the suburbs of Pennsylvania and says her life has improved significantly.

In Staten Island, Rose rented a studio 27.8 square meters for US$850 per monthwhile in Jersey City I paid US$1,275 for a two-bedroom apartment rent-controlled. Both locations had unfavorable conditions, such as a lack of laundry facilities and sunlight, as well as high additional costs such as parking.

How much do you pay to rent far from a city like New York?

Now, the young woman from New York pay US$1,500 per month for an apartment of more than 900 square feet with lots of light and laundry in the building in a suburb 40 minutes from Philadelphia, he told Business InsiderThe kindness of the people in the suburb helped her integrate into the community, neighbors introduce themselves and help each other, something she had not experienced in big cities.

The quietness of the suburb improved his sleep and reduced his stressshe detailed in the article. Although she spends more on gas, she saves time on commutes. Suburban life allowed her to participate in social activities and local events, making her feel more connected and happy with her life. Overall, Living in the suburbs gave him greater satisfaction, with no plans to return to a big city in the near future..