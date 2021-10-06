According to the newspaper “The Guardian”, this dinosaur, which was very small in size, lived about 200 million years ago on planet Earth.

Experts say that this newly discovered dinosaur is closely related to the “tyrannosaurus” or carnivorous dinosaurs.

The remains of the “dwarf” dinosaur were found in a quarry, south of Welts, and it belongs to the “theropod” family, which includes “tinosaurs” and birds.

The name “Pendraig milnerae” was given to the small dinosaur, and the meaning of “Pendraig” in central Wales is “big dragon”, while the second part of the name belongs to the researcher and scientist, Angela Miller, who has been interested in the field of dinosaurs for decades.

The remains of this small dinosaur were first found, in the fifties of the last century, but they were neglected and were left alongside the remains of some crocodiles, until they were found by researcher Milner.

It is believed that the discovered dinosaur lived between 200 and 215 million years ago, in the late Triassic or Triassic period.

This dinosaur was about the size of a chicken today, but its tail made it extended up to a full meter.

Stefan Spekmann, a researcher at the Museum of Natural History, explains that the “dwarf” dinosaur lived until the approach of the evolution of carnivorous dinosaurs.

He added that what is clearly visible through its bones is that it was a carnivore, but it was distinguished by its small shape, unlike the “Tinosaurs X” who ate meat and were known for their huge size.