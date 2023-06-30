A friend of Michelle and acquaintance of her killer, the latter said that he was a strange guy, who showed himself to be a gangster

Everyone is in shock at what happened to the poor girl Michelle Causo, the 17-year-old girl from Primavalle, Rome, brutally murdered by a friend and peer of hers. Some acquaintances have spoken of him and said that “he was a strange, lonely guy who posed as a gangster and who lived as if life itself were a movie”.

They don’t give themselves Peace be with Michelle Causo’s family, friends, school mates and teachers, for what happened to her in the early afternoon of last Wednesday.

The 17-year-old, according to what has emerged so far, has had one quarrel with a friend and peer. The latter, in the throes of a fit of follykilled her with 6 stab wounds, wrapped her in cloths and bags, and then carried her with a shopping trolley near a garbage dumpster.

Law enforcement agencies already have stopped and arrested the young manwho in the first interrogation declared that he had done it for a debt that the girl owed to him.

Michelle’s dad thinks otherwise. According to the man, in fact, the only plausible explanation is that he had fallen in love with her daughter and that in front of a rejection of the latter has lost his head.

The thought of some friends of Michelle Causo

As said I am everyone in shock for what happened to Michelle Causo. Above all her friends, who remember her as a serious girl, always cheerful and always available to be useful for others.

THE classmatesi teachers hey senior executives of Gassman High School, they plan to organize a tomorrow torchlight in memory of Michelle.

A ladfriend of Michelle e who also knew the 17-year-old who killed her, of the latter she said was a very strange guy. She loved being alone and on social media he posed as a gangster. She showed dog slayers, violent images and narcotic substances.

He thought life was a movie, but life is not a movie.

The same guy confirmed that there was no love between the twono relationship other than friendship.

They will follow updates.