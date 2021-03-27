Jeff Henigson He was 15 years old when life seemed to throw a mountain on him. After having suffered an accident while riding a bicycle and was hit by a truck, he ended up undergoing surgery in a hospital in California, United States, and with a grim and overwhelming diagnosis: an aggressive brain cancer called “anaplastic astrocytoma“, whose life expectancy was not greater than three years.

But today Jeff is no longer that teenager who had to fight and suffer from three diagnoses: it is that after that surgery the tumor tissues were examined: two pathologists had certified him that it was “pilocytic astrocytoma (spongioblastoma)”, a benign tumorBut a third gave a totally different picture that practically sentenced him to death. Thirty five years later, Jeff Henigson lives to tell the tale.

Someone had been wrong. And an email and a telephone conversation with a neuropathologist confirmed it. This is how Jeff told it in a note with The Whasington Post.

Jeff remembers last year the BBC News He posted his fighting story as a teenager, and at that point his email was filled with messages of congratulations and admiration for all that he overcame. But there was a mail that did not convey the optimism of others.

Jeff Henigson is 50 years old, lives in Seattle and wrote a book telling his story. Photo Jeff Henigson.com

It was from a neuropathologist, Karl Schwarz, whose work focused in part on the anaplastic astrocytomas, the cancerous tissue they said they found in the brain as a teenager. He told her that in his 38-year career he had encountered only three patients who had “survived well beyond the grim life expectancy of diagnosis; after investigating, in two of them the diagnosis was erroneous, “according to the Washington Post.

“He ended his e-mail, the language of which seemed somewhat strange, with an invitation to chat on the phone. I replied that I would be in touch soon. That week, before calling Schwarz, I had a seizure. Mine are classified as partial seizures. simple, which means that for a few seconds I lose the ability to form words or understand speech. My ability to create new memories is also temporarily interrupted, making it a bad time to try to have a meaningful conversation. make the call. “Jeff recalls.

And he continues with his story: “We spoke the following week. With an Eastern European accent, he said:“ After the delay, I did not expect this call to come. ”He seemed irritated. I waited.“ I felt compelled to approach because it is so unusual for you to have survived anaplastic astrocytoma. “

“So they told me.” He had seen dozens of neurologists over the years at some of the best medical institutions on both coasts of the United States. They had all said essentially the same thing. The average life expectancy of a brain tumor like mine was two to three years. “

“I am going to tell a story”

“Look, I’m going to tell you a story,” said this doctor who was born in western Romania shortly after World War II in a German-Hungarian family, emigrated to Israel when he was 12 years old and then started medical school before continuing his studies and career in the United States. He is now a retired neuropathologist based in New Jersey.

And he went on to relate an experience that led him to contact Jeff, who remembers it: “He told me about a case resolved before the trial in which he was hired as an expert witness on behalf of a plaintiff, arguing that the doctors had misdiagnosed his brother. The man, a computer science professor in Boston, had a seizure that led to the discovery of a tumor. The tissue was studied. A cancer diagnosis was made. He was told he would not survive a year and a half, even with the intense radiation he had chosen to undergo. The treatment permanently damaged his brain, but he was alive four years later, leading to a revision of the original diagnosis. “I share this story because his survival from anaplastic astrocytoma is so unusual, so rare, that the diagnosis itself ask to be reviewed”.

Jeff Henigson’s head was filled with questions. The doctor with whom he was speaking gave him a thousand questions, but one in particular: “Have I been misdiagnosed?” It was the same suspicion that the neuropathologist Karl Schwarz had, with whom he agreed to share the medical history that Jeff had kept at the time.

Jeff remembers calling Schwarz again and reading him the first report. “His initial diagnosis, pilocytic astrocytoma, is a benign tumor. Why did he undergo radiation and chemotherapy?” The doctor asked him.

“Wait,” I told him. “There is more”. I read the second report, dated August 10. “That’s the same thing,” Schwarz said. “A benign tumor. The doctor has simply added a categorization for the type of tumor. It is still not cancerous at all. “

“There is a third report,” I said, my voice cracking. I read it to him. When I finished, he let out a long breath. “This is the completely false diagnosis. It did not take place at your local hospital. Someone wanted a second opinion from a respected institution. The findings were sent to that person. But in any case, he was wrong. “

Jeff was left speechless on the phone and only managed to cry. Schwarz felt like he was suffering. “Your story is important,” he told her.

The false diagnosis

Either result is deeply significant. If you survived anaplastic astrocytoma, then you are the result of a miracle of biblical proportions. If a misdiagnosis was made, which I believe is what happened, then yours is an important warning. Pathologists, like everyone else, make mistakes. “

Jeff felt something had to be done and accepted the offer to provide a formal written review of the pathology reports, hoping to get a clearer picture of what happened, how a mistake could have been made. It’s that the first two reports, the ones that came from pathologists at the local hospital, provided concrete evidence that the tumor was benign. The external opinion issued in the third report was an absolute setback and did not offer any evidence. “I can’t explain it,” Schwarz wrote. “It is completely inconsistent with everything that has happened before.”

Jeff continues to recall in the Washington Post note: “I investigated whether I had grounds to take legal action against the hospitals where I received treatment, including the one that struck my brain with radiation without conducting their own assessment of whether my tumor was cancerous. But the deadline For a medical malpractice lawsuit in California it happened more than three decades ago, and it is likely that the tissue slippage that contains the definitive answer to whether I was misdiagnosed no longer exists. Of the three pathologists who examined my tumor and made their diagnoses, two agreed that my tumor was benign and one disagreed that it was an aggressive form of cancer – they are no longer in practice. “

“Schwarz is of the firm opinion that the cancer diagnosis was wrong. I believe him. The best evidence to support his argument is the fact that I am alive. People with anaplastic astrocytomas do not survive long, certainly not 35 years. I am not a medical miracle In a sense, I’m more of a mistake.

“Cancer has never been a part of your story,” Schwarz told me, but that’s where he gets it wrong. Cancer has been fundamental in my history. While I’m sure Schwarz intended to comfort me, his words instead have opened the floodgates to deep and painful emotions: fierce feelings of rage followed by floods of pain. “

He said he wrote a list of the consequences of the misdiagnosis. The radiation The brain damaged his vision, hearing and hormones, and its long-term effect on the scar tissue in his brain is possibly the reason he is epileptic. The chemotherapy damaged his lung function.

“The near certainty of my untimely death filled me with fear, not just until I beat the odds, but every time I had a headache, every time I was put into a tube for another precautionary MRI, waiting to hear that I am clear. for a year or two. My diagnosis wreaked havoc on every member of my nuclear family, hurting them, injuring them, for many years. There was so much to be angry about. So much to regret, “he says.

“In the last few days a third emotion has appeared. Slowly, deliberately, it makes its way into the emotional assemblage that dominates me. For 35 years I feared that my tumor would reappear, that the cancer would kill me. It is seeping into me now, for first time, what cancer probably never was “. And he says that there he finds a modicum of relief.

