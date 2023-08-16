A mid-August barbecue that ended decidedly badly. The conditions of a 32-year-old resident in via Generale Dalla Chiesa in Bolzano Vicentino (Vicenza) are very serious, who was burned on August 15 while he was preparing the traditional barbecue on the terrace of his home. According to an initial reconstruction, the man, who may have used a flammable product to light the grill, was hit by a backfire, suffering second-degree burns over a large part of his body, especially his upper limbs and chest. The fire then developed in the attic.