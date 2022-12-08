For 11 years he told his partner that he was a policeman from the flying squad of the Bari Police Headquarters. Then, not accepting the end of their relationship, he became very insistent, to the point of forcing the woman to turn to what he believed to be colleagues of her ex-partner. Once she arrived at the Monopoli police station, however, she discovered the truth.

By pointing out the behavior of the ex-partner, it was thus ascertained that the man was not a policeman at all, and had therefore usurped the status of public official. After verifying that he did not have weapons at home, he was therefore charged with the administrative violation envisaged by the crime of “usurpation of title”. The related procedure has been initiated at the prefecture of Bari, and the man now risks a fine ranging from 154 euros to 929 euros.