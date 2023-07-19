The video game can allow distant generations (such as fathers and sons) to have a passion to share: this was probably the intention of the father protagonist of this unfortunate affairwhich he reported on Reddit.

The user NoTangebleHuman says that he was trying to introduce his 6-year-old son to the world of video games by putting the pad of his beloved XboxHowever, the child has caused truly unimaginable damage.

With a lot of screens to testify to the fact, the man reported that the child, in a moment of distraction on the part of the parent, inadvertently deleted all Skyrim save data of the father.

We are well aware that Skyrim, despite having a decade behind it, is still one of the longest running games on the market and certainly lose years and years of saves does not wish on any fan of the Elder Scrolls series.

The child would also have deleted the data relating to three other games: there is no denying, in short, the child seems to be a sort of curse for this father who, amidst laughter for the disbelief of the situation and a certain sadness in the face of lost rescues, reported the story on the net.