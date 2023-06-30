After Gaspar felt worried when he remembered that it was the day of his anniversary with Teresita, he began to look for options in order to pamper his beloved; however, it was a difficult task, since he was not yet paid her salary, which could prevent his plans to take her to dinner at Francesca’s and then for a romantic walk.

That is why he went to Joel, his boss in the mechanical workshop, to ask for an advance salary of 500 soles, but he did not count on Teresa’s nephew telling him that he had no money at that time and that he only had 300 soles. . Faced with Gaspar’s disappointment, Joel agreed to lend him 350 soles and Mike’s car, which he had just finished fixing, so that he can surprise his girlfriend with a date as she deserves.