The words of the sister-in-law of one of the workers who survived the Brandizzo tragedy: “Think only of your colleagues all the time”

The words of the family members of the workers involved in the massacre of Brandizzo tear the heart. There are five workers who lost their lives and two survivors. The Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating for answers, the first hypothesis is that the tragedy occurred due to a lack of communication between the workers and whoever should have warned the driver.

A train traveling at 160 km per hour arrived on the tracks, while workers carried out maintenance work. Five have been invested and have lost his life instantly. Two survived and were taken to hospital for checkups and the necessary psychological support.

Among the many family members who spoke to the journalists’ microphones, there are also those of the two survivors. The sister-in-law of Andrea Girardin Gibin was interviewed by Fanpage.it. Her words broke the hearts of all who heard them.

The words of the sister-in-law of one of the surviving workers

My brother in law is in shock. He went away with them. He can’t speak and keeps calling them at all times of the day, they weren’t just colleagues, they were friends. I can’t tell what went wrong. The only thing we want is that some light be shed because they have been working with Sigifer for years, a company that trains and follows them. I ask for respect for Andrea that he cannot speak, he only thinks about his colleagues and families. He had perhaps the only luck of having raised his head and seen the light. He jumped. Then he went looking for colleagues because they were there with him and was shocked by what he found. It was the only shot, the others were from behind. But Andrea has gone away with them, because he thinks about them all the time.

The police are trying to shed light on what happened. It would appear that there was noadequate communication between the workers and who should have warned the train driver. The five victims have been identified: Michael Zanera, 34, Saverio Giuseppe Lombardo, 52, Giuseppe Sorvillo, 43, Giuseppe Anversa, 49 and Kevin Laganà, 22.