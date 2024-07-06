According to the criteria of

More than 30 years ago, according to what he said NBC News, Vernon Reffitt received no less than US$30,000 for having been dismissed from the army in 1992, as compensation. This benefit was because in military service they were forced to reduce their forces, but what nobody expected is that, Three decades later, that money had to be returned..

Due to the little-known existence of legislation that prohibits veterans from receiving both the disability benefit and the special separation benefit, as is the case with Reffitt, now This man and 79,000 other veterans will have to repay their benefits.

For over 30 years, Reffitt was also receiving a monthly severance payment for disability wrongly, so perceived two types of benefitsThis led to the scandal that has now occurred, and which has many veterans on the ropes who did not expect to find out about this news so many years after they had been separated.

The law generated quite a bit of controversy in the United States.

The special benefit provided by the United States Army

He Special Separation Benefit (SSB)for its acronym in English) It was mainly applied during the 1990swhen Reffitt received his payment and then ended up receiving two different types of benefits like so many other veterans, who told their story in NBC Newsthey did too.

Few knew the law that prohibited the delivery of the two benefits to veterans. In this regard, several people interviewed by the aforementioned media assured that If they had known in advance, they would not have accepted the benefit.since returning such a large amount of money is not an easy task.

Even disabled veterans, who had been receiving these payments for years, were now faced with a bucket of cold water upon learning that They will have to pay US$3,700 monthly until they recover all the money.something that will directly affect your lifestyle.