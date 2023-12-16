For many, one of the most interesting activities when visiting other countries is go to the supermarket. Being surprised by the variety of national and international products that can be found in territories other than your own is quite an adventure and even a cultural immersion. This was demonstrated by a young woman who told what kind of things she found in Europe when she left the United States.

Talia Lakritz shared on Business Insider Your experience visiting a Costco store in Iceland. There, she was surprised because he found products never seen before in branches in the North American country. Of the 854 stores that this supermarket chain has in the world, she went to one located in Gardabaer, almost 10 kilometers from Reykjavíkthe capital of the country.

The original products from Iceland that you couldn't find in the United States

The six most surprising things that caught Talia's eye on the store shelves:

1- A cake with dedication

Among the aisles of Iceland's Costco, the young woman found a happy birthday cake, with such words written in the country's language and a dinosaur as a drawing. Its cost was US$18.70.

The cake with a dedication that the young woman found in the Iceland store

2- Stuffed fish

Another product that caught his attention were some fish fillets, which in the European country they call kardfiskur and that can be prepared with cod, haddock or wolffish.

3- Icelandic butter blocks

Talia was also surprised with some 500 gram blocks of butter from a local brand, which cost approximately $5.

4- A different drink

In the beverage vending machines located in the food court, the young woman found a soft drink that was different from the typical ones, such as Pepsi or 7-Up. In Iceland they have the custom of drinking Egils Appelsin, a typical holiday or Christmas soft drink.

5- Victoria Sandwiches

This product seems not to be exclusive to Iceland, since the young woman said that it could also be found in the United Kingdom. These are sandwiches made with fresh cream and strawberry jam that are eaten between two cakes. Its cost is $8.97.

6- Icelandic yogurt

According to Talia, this product was more like cheese than yogurt. Its main ingredient is skimmed milk and can be found at Costco in that country for $4.18.