Although he had a quiet and prosperous life in Austin, Texas, Brent Underwood believed that there must be something more, and he made a drastic decision. In 2018, he bought an abandoned mine and two years later moved to Cerro Gordo, a ghost town which, since then, he has tried to restore.

For US$1,400,000 he bought an abandoned silver mine in the mountains of California, above Death Valley. The site was once a prosperous 19th century mining center that once had around 4,000 residents, most of them miners seeking their fortune. In 1865 a vein of silver was found in the hills and the city soon became the largest producer of this precious metal in California. It is estimated that he earned around US$50,000,000 today.

But when the mines closed in the 1930s, almost everyone left and the town was abandoned. When Brent bought it, There was only a caretaker named Robert who protected the looting.

Brent, who grew up in Florida, had created a travel hostel in Austin, Texas, that was doing well, but he wanted a bigger challenge. AND When he saw the opportunity to buy Cerro Gordo, he thought about the possibility that people could stay there. So he pooled his life savings and convinced some investors to participate.

He found that only 22 buildings remained, including a church, a hotel and a general store. He also discovered that Although the town has electricity, it does not have access to running water. Their initial idea was to repair some homes to start renting them, but a snow storm hit the area making the roads impassable. Then the pandemic arrived.

There is a phone signal in the place, but not internet powerful enough to make video calls or watch a series. So she decided to spend the time gathering elements of the city's history. She has found items such as a briefcase filled with checks from the 1920s, divorce agreements and love letters.

He has also discovered more details about the area, for example, that the cemetery has around 1,300 graves, There are bullet holes in the walls of the local hotel built in 1870 and blood stains over a disagreement in their game room.

Through social networks he has shared his experience, one of the most difficult when, in June 2020, the summer heat caused a fire that destroyed the American Hotel in Cerro Gordo.

AND A few days ago he presented his book “Ghost Town Living” where he mentions: “There have been more than a few hospital visits. I have lost almost 30 pounds since moving to the hill. I have lost a relationship. I have lost business partners. I have lost most of my life savings. Many They think I've lost my mind.”

His intention is to continue with his task of restoring the place and opening a hotel, In addition to a museum to exhibit everything he has found over the years, to do this, although he is the only one who officially lives in the ghost town, he has enlisted the help of dozens of volunteers.

