Considered one of the most grotesque films in cinema, this production was surrounded by controversy, such as the inclusion of minors to interpret extreme sexual fetishes and the death of the director days before its premiere. What is the truth behind the tape?

Few movies have become popular due to the explicitness of their scenes and the controversy that surrounds them. Clear examples are “Cannibal Holocaust”, whose director was arrested for murder, and “Saló or 120 days of Sodom“, whose director, Pier Paolo Pasoliniwas murdered days before his film hit theaters.

The tape that was criticized for the participation of minors for the realization of extreme sexual fetishes, the scenes as a metaphor against the consumerism of capitalism and the rise of junk food culture.

What is “Salo or 120 days of Sodom” about?

The film was released in 1976 and is an adaptation of the novel by the Marquis de Sade. Banned in various countries due to the explicitness of its scenes, it tells the story of four friends who decide to create an unhealthy and grotesque game, in which they turn eight minors into their ‘prisoners’, who will have to comply with their cruel and bloodthirsty sexual fetishes. Everyone remains locked in a mansion and whoever does not abide by the established rules will be punished with death.

Scene from “Salo or 120 days of Sodom”. Photo: United Artists See also What was the exclusive school where Anahí de Cárdenas studied and what degree did she follow afterwards?

The director of “Saló” dies before the premiere

The film went down in history after its director, Pier Paolo Pasolini, was assassinated in mysterious circumstances days before the film’s premiere. A 17 year old named Pino Pelosi he was the main suspect, since he was with him during his death.

According to the newspaper El Mundo, both were in a car when the filmmaker would have suggested performing a sexual act. The young man refused and hit him repeatedly, then took the car and fled the scene while he ran over Pier on the road.

Pino Pelosi at the place where Pier Paolo Pasolini was attacked. Photo: ANSA/El Mundo

At that time, the minor was singled out as solely responsible for the murder. This caused him to be sentenced to nine years and seven months in prison.

However, in 2005, Pelosi changed her version. According to The Guardian, he would have said that Pasolini was intercepted by two brothers and another man, who ended the life of the filmmaker with blows.

Three years later, the young man wrote an essay called “Deep black”, in which he revealed that the murder of the director of “Salo or 120 days of Sodom” would have had political connections. Likewise, he added that he did not speak before because he was threatened.