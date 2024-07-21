The United States is the land of opportunity. There are millions of success stories of people who, with talent and effort, manage to advance in their professional careers and earn better salaries. However, That way of life can lead to an emotional void. That’s what happened to a woman from California. who has chosen to move to Mexico and start over.

Rachel Stolba published an article in the media Business Insider explaining that he specialized in technology marketing for about ten years. Then he discovered public relations and began to rise rapidly as earning a six-figure salary by the time he was 30.

He assured that In the United States, people are always looking for the next promotion or achievement. and she was convinced that this was the path she should follow, but she soon realized that she was not happy.

Finally She made the decision to resign and felt relieved, among other reasons because she has always had to deal with episodes of depression. and anxiety, and since she was working remotely from Los Angeles for her company in New York, she felt isolated, which affected her mental well-being.

Although he tried to make a change and the possibility of moving to Chicago was raised, When her employer told her they were cutting her salary by 20 percent, she realized that wasn’t an option.

Unfortunately, some time later her dog died which made her feel more depressed and distrustful of anyone. But A business trip would end up changing his life.

I had to go to Madrid for a work meeting, but before that She decided to visit Morocco and felt relieved by the experience. He said he felt more patient and kind and began to think more positively.

Later, when she was able to pay off her debts, realizing that she had nothing tying her to the United States, He looked for a way to be happy and decided to leave the corporate world even though he didn’t have many savings or investments.

His next step was to open a limited liability company. to provide marketing advice to small businesses, which is allowing her to generate income, although she is still in the process of obtaining clients.

But without a stable job He could no longer afford to live in Los Angeles and made the decision to move to Mexico.he even said that he already knows a little Spanish.

The Californian who will move to a beach in Mexico that she doesn’t know

Although he accepts that he still feels uncertainty about the possibility of leaving everything behind and starting over, Rachel Stolba wrote that she is ready to move to a town in Mexico called Sayulita.

He said that even though he had never been there, he decided to look for a city that was affordable for his friends and family to visit and that was also known for having a community of Americans who decide to move to another country.

I affirm that The decision has helped him improve his mental health and plans to create a podcast to share his experience.