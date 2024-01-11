Case Lucas Robinson, A 26-year-old from Texas quit his office job after graduating from college. to pursue the American dream, and is now making millions in the United States. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Robinson shared his success story.

After realizing that his 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. job wasn't going to help him achieve his goals, Robinson decided to strike out on his own and founded a company as a general contractor. He went from living “hand-to-mouth” as a roofing salesman to amassing a net worth of approximately $650,000.

In addition to his professional success, he has gained followers on TikTok and YouTube, where he documents the constructions he makes. Its content stands out for how transparent it is, as it gives details of both costs, investment and profits, which is why it already has more than 100,000 followers on the platforms.

He left his job to pursue the American dream



Robinson says that He started his construction business by investing US$150,000 that he had in the bank. Despite facing financial challenges, he managed to obtain an interest-free credit card from the bank in the amount of US$100,000.

The entrepreneur recognizes that his first project was risky, as it might not turn out as expected, but he was determined to use his contacts and conviction to obtain profits and attract attention on social networks, so he shared on his platforms the challenge of building a house in 60 days.

It was this series of videos that gained some popularity on social media, as it documented all the details and challenges that occurred throughout this construction. Likewise, he said in the interview that despite criticism on TikTok about the location of his buildings, He's building affordable housing in places people like, so he ignores the bad comments and focuses on building his own “American Dream.”

Currently, he has begun the construction of his own 352 square meter house, which requires an investment of more than US$700,000, but could have a final value of more than US$1,000,000.

Robinson described himself as a young, motivated and determined man, building not only homes but also generational wealth for his family, which he sees as the American dream in action. Furthermore, he said that, despite people's challenges and skepticism, firmly believes that the American dream is still alive and will improve over time.