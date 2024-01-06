Adalia Aborisade, 48, decided to leave her job as a teacher in Texas and move to Mexico City, where she says she leads a happy life, with fewer worries and more well-being. “I can tell you that for me, my dream life is almost the antithesis of what we consider the dream life in America”says the woman, who is dedicated to financial coaching, organizing retreats and helping other people move abroad.

“Since I moved abroad, what has changed the most in my life is how I think about work and how I think about play,” explains Adalia, who taught history, geography and social studies for 19 years in Texas public schools. “Here in Mexico City, things are much more relaxed than in the United Statess. My days are full of exploring the city, visiting museums, trying new cafes and restaurants, attending various events that the city puts on, going to dinner and jazz around the block,” he says in an interview with make it.

This American's life began to change around her 40th birthday, when she got divorced. She then decided that she wanted to explore life in a different way and opted to take some trips around the world. “The impetus for moving abroad was realizing that the life she wanted to live couldn't be lived in the United States and it turned out she was right. I could have the life I wanted somewhere else! In 20 years of teaching in the United States, I earned just under US$60,000 and I left there to accept a job that was going to pay me 60% less than that,” says the Texan.

What is life like in Mexico for American women?



“I earn a lot less money, but I work fewer hours, am less stressed, and overall my life is filled with much more positivity and joy.” says Adalia, for whom living in Mexico City has brought general well-being. “Now I take a nap. I didn't do it before. Here I worry less about money and it is not a factor of having more, because that is not the case, but rather of how the system is set up. I have more options,” she reveals.

For her, even though her income is lower, Life in the Mexican capital is much more affordable. “Financially, I don't budget. My priorities are paid first, and then I don't worry about how the rest of the money is spent,” reveals Adalia, who, living abroad, started her business as a financial coach and has become a specialist in helping other Americans move to the United States. abroad, through her site Picky Girl Travels The World.

For her, the volatility of her income as an entrepreneur “keeps things exciting,” she says. Adalia appreciates that even with this uncertainty, in Mexico she can cover all her needs. “At least Can I afford to go to the doctor or dentist?. Those things are within my reach where they weren't before. Even with health insurance. As far as food prices go, I don't cook much. If I go out to eat, let's say a main course, a cocktail, can cost about US$20,” she reveals.

Adalia Aborisade has been living in Mexico City for a couple of years. Photo: Instagram @pickygirltravels

When deciding to live abroad, Adalia opted for early retirement to have financial independence. “I have enough money saved and invested for retirement. With the money I earn now I can only live, so saving is not a priority. Despite earning less money, there are certain luxuries I can afford due to the cost of living here, for example, someone cleans my house once a week,” she shares.

“I moved to Mexico City because I wanted to live somewhere in Latin America where I could continue improving my Spanish, and I wanted a city that was walkable, had public transportation, and a strong international airport. What do I like most about living in Mexico City? It's a dilemma. It is very close between the tacos, the atmosphere in general and the unexpectedness of things,” says the former teacher.

The bad side of living abroad, according to someone from the United States



For Adalia Aborisade, the biggest regret is being away from her family. “The sacrifices I have had to make living in Mexico City are related above all to my children and grandchildren. I can't always be at birthday parties. “I couldn’t be present when my middle granddaughter was born,” she recalls sadly.

However, her overall experience has left her satisfied. “I have always seen myself as an immigrant because my intention was to move here and build a life here,” she says. “I think that when you have US dollars and make much more money than people in the local economy, you have to be careful where you spend your money and how you spend it, understand what prices are like and try to be responsible in the use of your economic power,” he advises those who wish to leave the United States to live in another country.