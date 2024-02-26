Alessia Pifferi preferred to “indulge her needs as a woman” over “her duties as a mother” because “she feels and experiences the woman as prevailing over the mother”. And in this context – according to the forensic psychiatrist Elvezio Pirfo – there would be no “intellectual disability nor a major psychiatric disorder nor a serious personality disorder” behind the choice made on 14 July 2022 to abandon her almost-year-old daughter Diana at home for a week. 18 months and leave her to die of starvation to meet in the Bergamo area with her boyfriend at the time. The thirty-eight year old on trial before the Court of Assizes of Milan for multiple aggravated homicide is therefore – according to the expert – “capable of consciously participating in the trial” and “at the time of the facts she was capable of understanding and wanting”. The report of the expert appointed by the Milanese judges was filed on February 26, a week before the hearing in which the verdict could arrive for Pifferi who risks a life sentence for the three aggravating circumstances of premeditation, frivolous motives and having acted against his minor daughter.

It was her lawyer Alessia Pontenani who insisted on having Pifferi subjected to an expert opinion, valorising a biased consultancy which supported “the existence of a moderate degree of intellectual development disorder” in the woman. An evaluation based on the outcome of the Wais psychodiagnostic test administered by two psychologists serving at the San Vittore prison who reported an IQ of 40, equal to that of an 8-year-old child. A finding strongly contested in the courtroom by prosecutor Francesco De Tommasi in light of advice from his experts. To the point that the two professionals ended up under investigation for forgery and aiding and abetting in competition with the lawyer Pontenani. A choice that sparked a storm both within the prosecutor's office itself and with the legal world. The co-owner of the process Rosaria Stagnaro resigned from the position complaining of being kept in the dark about the initiative of her colleague De Tommasi. The Bar Association and the Criminal Chamber instead proclaimed a day of abstention for March 4th, protesting about the methods and timing of the parallel investigation.

The expert also made a reference to the work of the psychologists: «The study already carried out on Pifferi's cognitive abilities (…) cannot be considered reliable and compatible with the mental and personality characteristics of the accused as they emerge from the further documents of the procedure and expert observation”.