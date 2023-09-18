His name was Vassil Facchetti, the 28-year-old who died in Milan, hit by a hit-and-run driver: the driver fled away

Vassil Facchetti, this is the name of the 28-year-old boy who was hit by a hit-and-run car in Milan while crossing the street. Unfortunately, he died on impact.

The sad story happened on the night between Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th September. Vassil Facchetti was on Viale Edoardo Jenner, he had just been with his friends and had spent an evening in relaxation and tranquility. While he was crossing the street, away from pedestrian crossingsa car has it swept up.

The driver did not stop to help, but he ran away. She left him on the ground, in very serious conditions. Unfortunately, despite the timely intervention of health workers, for the 28 year old boy there was nothing to be done. He was in cardiac arrest and passed away forever as soon as he arrived at the Niguarda hospital.

The police are trying to reconstruct the dynamics of the road accident by viewing the surveillance cameras in the area. The videos will also be essential for track down the hit-and-run driver.

Who was 28 year old Vassil Facchetti

Vassil Facchetti was a 28-year-old boy, celebrated in July, born in Bulgaria. He lived in Seventh Milanese with his family.

He didn’t usually share moments of his life on social media every day, but those few shots that have now become a dear memory for all those who loved him, reveal a lot about him. He loved motorcycles, as demonstrated by the images of the two-wheeled vehicles and the dedication to the great Marco Simoncelli on the occasion of the anniversary of his death. He loved his little dog Paco, who he had adopted three years ago and with whom he shared many moments of his life. And she loved sharing aperitifs with friends and sunsets, as in the last post on her Instagram profile: a photo of sunset over the sea on August 15th. Vassil Facchetti worked as barman.