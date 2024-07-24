A beautiful one actress much loved and appreciated by the public is back single. According to the latest rumors the interested party would have been left by her boyfriend, by that man with whom she always appeared happy and radiant.

Here’s who we’re talking about and what happened.

Love is over: the actress is single again

Not all love is meant to last forever and a beautiful woman knows this very well. actress who had to say goodbye to his fiancé. The woman, who became famous for some roles in the most popular Italian TV series of all time, would have been left from her man in a completely unexpected way.

A short time ago she was a guest of Silvia Toffanin to very true and on this occasion she had opened her heart to the famous Mediaset presenter. She had in fact said that she was in a very intense period of her life, a period in which she had finally found herself.

It is precisely thanks to his love for the animals she had met her partner, a great riding master as well as a very charming man. Love had arrived in 2021 and since then they have always been one. That was until a few days ago.

Farewell to the beloved couple: he left her

The beautiful Italian actress we are talking about is Matilda Gioliwhose popularity grew significantly following the role he played in Doc-In your hands. To communicate the end of her story was her, who thus wanted to put an end to all the rumors of the last few days. Things are as they are. We suffer because we imagined them differently.

Countless the comments under this message because everyone has guessed what the beautiful girl was referring to. From what we know, moreover, it would have been her partner, Alexanderto want to sever this relationship.

Unfortunately, we don’t know what happened between them, but the two had big plans in mind, including starting a family in the not too distant future. We are truly sorry for the sweetest Matilda.