Damian Oliver, former player for English club Crystal Palacein his minor categories, expressed his regret for the radical change he had in his life, going from soccer player to adult movie star.

Sorry to get to the adult cinema

Oliver admitted that being an adult film actor is not as good as it seems and described the hardships of his jobon the Anything Goes with James English podcast.

“People used to tell me, ‘You’re doing it all anyway,’ because they knew I used to sleep with girls, I was a player, and they’d say, ‘You better get paid for it,'” he said.

However, his first experience was not to his liking. “It was scary, being on my first set, the cameraman was a big bald Irishman, it was pretty scary, I have to stick my penis out in front of him,” she said.

“It was like laminate flooring, and I was naked and sweating, and I was slipping on my own sweat,” he recounted his first experience.

From the courts to porn

In search of extra money, and after a period in prison for a misdemeanorOliver first took up work as a painter and decorator, but then, on the advice of close associates, he turned to pornography, recounting pocketing £150 from his first job.

Today, he is not happy and only regrets his decision. “When I was at Crystal Palace, if I had stayed with them I could have been earning a lot more playing football. I also used to fight, maybe that could have gone somewhere… I was good at both, but being a porn star , I thought it would be just as good. And no, the truth is not as good as people think, “he assured.

Today Oliver is dating his former set partner, Sophie Anderson, and trying to put his life back together.

