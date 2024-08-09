According to the criteria of

After living in states like California, Texas, Indiana and Massachusetts, Doug decided to buy a sailboat and move to Fort Lauderdale.Florida. He settled there permanently with his wife, who also worked in IT and could afford the same nomadic lifestyle as he.

After achieving financial stability, the couple began to make trips to the Caribbean but after some comings and goings they became bored of the islands. So, seeing that they both had a solid stock portfolio and some life annuities, They felt it was time for both of them to retire..

That’s how they sold the sailboat and They invested in a bigger boat19 meters long, which they sent to Italy for US$30,000 to begin their European travelsdeparting from Genoa.

The couple who lived in Fort Lauderdale found a better life outside the United States.

They traveled through countries such as Croatia, Italy, London, Hungary, Greece, Montenegro, Tunisia and Malta, until they set off for France. It is there that They settled, precisely in Port Grimand, on the French Rivierawhere they pay US$15,000 a year to rent a space in the port.

The reasons for not returning to the United States and staying in Europe

Doug found that The cost of living in Europe is similar to the United Statesfor example, clothing prices are comparable and of better quality than in the US. In his interview with Business Insidersaid he bought a jacket for about $400 while a similar item at a chain like Macy’s might cost $700.

Another reason why he would not return is that, he said, The French are more hospitable, welcoming and helpful than in the United StatesAlong the same lines, he said that he and his partner feel safer in France than in his native country.