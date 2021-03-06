Many Japanese remember that fateful March 11, 2011: a violent earthquake of magnitude 9 On the Richter scale, it shook the entire Fukushima region (Japan), causing the three reactors of the nuclear power plant that were operating to shut down automatically. The power supply began to fail and a few minutes later, a huge 14 meter high tsunami, caused by the same earthquake, it reached the plant. The accident resulted in the death of almost 16,000 people and the disappearance of another 2,500. The giant waves also affected the reactors of the plant, which led to the biggest nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

The explosions and the consequent radioactive dust spread throughout the region forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of residents.

But they weren’t the only ones harmed. For the more than four dozen abandoned cats after the nuclear disaster of a decade ago there is only one hope for its survival: Sakae kato, a 57-year-old man who he left everything and stayed in the region after the nuclear disaster to take care of all the pets that had been abandoned by their owners, the more than 160,000 people who evacuated the area.

Sakae lives in Namie, one of the restricted access areas of Fukushima Prefecture, and there take care of all the cats, dogs and animals that you come across; who have been left to their own devices in these last ten years.

His house has been turned into a makeshift shelter, but so many animals are in his care that he has already occupied another nearby building that had been abandoned. The Japanese live in a ghost townbut he and his animals don’t care.

The authorities have tried to remove the man from the area quarantine several times, without success. The Japanese do not want to leave their home, and are happy with their animals, despite the danger and possible radiation.

His own home, which is practically in ruins and in which live without running water, is in a restricted area that is still under the supervision of the authorities, who are trying to decontaminate the region.

But he does not care. Sakae estimates she spends about $ 7,000 a month in animals and their food; You are using everything you have and the resources you have access to on your animals. Cats, dogs, wild boars and other animals sleep next to him, eat what he offers them and are treated by him.

In the last days, Sakae was detained by the Police, who suspects they may have been responsible for freeing a few wild boars from traps. However, the animals are lucky, because they have the support of some volunteers until their dear friend returns home.

