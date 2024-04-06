In 2017, an American woman He left life in California behind to start a new adventure in the city of Mérida in MexicoSince then, his life has changed completely and these are the reasons why he recommends considering a move to the Latin American country.

Marjorie Skouras, interior designer, traveled to Baja California for the first time when she was still a teenager and continued to do so years later, she reported cnn.

However, it was not until 2014 when together with her husband Bruno Bardavid visited the city of Mérida, Yucatán, who decided to change residence and move to Mexico.

According to the aforementioned newspaper, once they returned homea, the woman started looking for a house in Mérida on the Internet and four months later he acquired a 19th century property for US$210,000.

The arrangements took just over two years, so in In 2017 they officially started their new life in Yucatán.

Reasons why an American recommends moving to Mexico

The idea of ​​leaving the United States began to be on Marjorie Skouras' mind because, according to what she told CNN, Life in California was becoming more and more expensive so he began to analyze other possible places to move, although he also considered Greece, Mexico was the chosen country.

He also stated that he considered that the quality of life in California was decliningIn contrast, Mérida is one of the safest cities in the world and in 2023 it registered the best quality of life in Mexico, according to the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness.

On the other hand, he mentioned that speaking in Spanish had opened the doors to a more interesting life since he has managed to meet locals and make friends with Mexicans, instead of just focusing on interacting with expatriate communities.

Marjorie Skouras managed to change her life and has no regrets. Photo:Instagram marjorie_skouras_design Share

Finally, he admits that not everything has been completely easy since People in Mérida have a different pace of life and they tend not to be in a hurry, as is the case in the United States, and she admits that adapting to this approach to time was much easier for her husband.