According to the criteria of

Rachel Pohl, 34, and her husband Jesse Rosenthal shared via Business Insider the story of how For approximately a year they traveled around the United States with the intention of finding a place to settle., since Rachel was pregnant.

During his long journey through the country of stars and stripes, Pohl and Rosenthal stayed on Airbnb to analyze the different territories and make the best decision for your future.

The couple revealed that initially They thought Durham, North Carolina, would be the ideal place.. However, everything changed when she noticed that in Tennessee was “more affordable to buy a home”as reported for the aforementioned media.

Regarding the decision they made to leave California in 2021the woman said that “It is very expensive and of course it is difficult to buy a house and start a family in that state of the United States.”

In addition to the housing costs, they also added that The pace of life in his current city is calmer and that the Carolina forest fires in 2020 were another of the reasons why they decided to move.

They decided to start a new life and start a family. Photo:Facebook Rachel Pohl Share

How much does it cost to buy a house in California and Tennessee



Regarding the state of Tennessee, the average cost of a home is US$324,797, an increase of 4.7 percent from last year. On the other hand, the company’s report also indicated that The typical value of a home in the US is US$360,310.