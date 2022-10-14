Arturo Brunello is a tiktoker who tested the service of a hotelly got a surprise. He left a hidden camera while he was not in his room and an attitude of a supposed waiter left him stunned. In this way, he wanted to alert other travelers not to trust themselves and to always have control of their belongings, because no place is safe.

“Here, you can watch the cleaning staff help themselves to a beer from our fridge,” he began.

The video was shared on his TikTok account @arturbo86. Apparently, this event occurred while he was in Cancun, one of the most famous and crowded beaches in Mexico, according to what can be seen on the labels he used. There he decided to leave his computer to film what was happening and discovered that the employee went through all his belongings.

“Why are you going through our drawers? This was my first time installing a camera, that’s alarming to me,” she stated.

The recording shows how the worker walks around the room while recording everything in his path: backpacks, the safe and even the drawers. Then take the opportunity to drink the drinks that hotels leave as a courtesy for guests.

The tiktoker refused to give the name of the establishment, as the staff member was immediately fired once he showed the videos to his superiors, but in the same way he wanted to alert all travelers to take care of their luggage: “Our vacation got weird. I will not name the hotel because they handled this situation very well. Just be careful and use technology to your advantage. Honestly, I’m surprised I didn’t see the green light on my webcam.”

And it is that, according to his testimony, the employee committed more serious actions: “There were other things caught on camera that I cannot share on TikTok,” Arturo mentioned in the comments section of his post.

How iSentry works?



The anecdote of this person only remained as a lesson for the entire virtual community, which highlighted that the next time they travel, they could take this alternative into account to decipher if the same thing happens to them.

The original application is only available for Apple computers.

iSentry is a tool available only for Mac computers.but there are other versions available for all kinds of operating systems.

“Use iSentry to instantly turn your webcam-enabled computer into an Internet-connected motion detection security system. Simply launch iSentry, point your camera at the region you want to monitor, and get ready to receive a video or photo if any motion activity is detected,” says the AppStore description of its operation.

Other similar experiences in hotels



Arturo is not the only one who has experienced this situation. Some users who saw the video of her let her know that they also suffered similar cases during their vacations:

“I have been in Europe for the last few weeks and things have mysteriously ‘disappeared’ from my suitcase, now I understand everything,” they wrote.

