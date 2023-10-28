In his first media appearance since the outbreak of the war, Halevy admitted on October 12th the failure and failure that accompanied Hamas’s sudden and unprecedented attack on October 7th.

But he said that now is not the time to investigate the mistakes that occurred, but to go to war.

Halevy took office at the beginning of this year, 2023, specifically on January 16, and his choice sparked internal criticism between the government and the opposition in Israel.

Before assuming chief of staff, Halevy was deputy to his predecessor, Aviv Kochavi.

Operations of the 1990s

But what draws attention in the biography of Halevy, who joined the Israeli army in 1985, specifically in the paratroopers, is his work in the special forces.

In these forces, he participated in several operations. In 1994, he participated in the operation known as “The Poison Sting” to arrest the then Hezbollah leader, Mustafa Al-Dirani, in Lebanon, in order to obtain information leading to knowing the fate of Israeli Air Force navigator Ron Arad, but The operation did not lead to anything on this level.

In the same year, he participated in an operation to attempt to free a soldier who had been kidnapped by Hamas near the city of Ramallah, named Nahshon Faxman, but the operation ended in the killing of the kidnapped soldier, as well as the unit commander and a third soldier.

In 2002, he led the siege of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in his headquarters known as the Muqata in the city of Ramallah. Israel wanted the operation, which came at the height of the Al-Aqsa Intifada, to achieve a “political victory” over the Palestinians, which was to subjugate Arafat and make him hand over wanted persons described by Israel. However, the matter ended in a deal in which several countries intervened, in which the wanted persons were transferred to Jericho, and Arafat remained at his headquarters.

October 7 failed

Shortly after assuming office last January, Halevy pledged to prepare for war on the near and far fronts, but after that this was not the situation on the morning of October 7 on the Gaza front.

The American magazine “The Atlantic” says that Israel has a strong air force in addition to elite special units, but its other traditional units, the majority of which consist of conscripts, are untrained and irregular according to American standards.

She stated that today they are facing enemies that do not belong to traditional armies, such as those that Israel faced in the past, and that these, such as Hamas and Hezbollah fighters, are highly motivated and disciplined.

American intervention

On October 9, two days after the outbreak of war between Hamas and Israel, several Western media outlets reported that the latter’s forces were preparing to launch a massive ground attack within 48 hours.

On Saturday, the war entered its 22nd day, and the ground attack did not begin.

An Israeli military spokesman said, on Friday evening, that the Israeli incursions into northern and eastern Gaza are not the official ground attack.

Halevy stated that postponing the attack a few days ago was for tactical and strategic goals.

This indicates, at least according to American officials, the lack of preparedness of the Israeli army to launch a ground attack.

They are concerned about the lack of implementable Israeli goals in the Gaza Strip, according to the English-language Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel.

This leads to the belief that the Israeli army is not ready to launch a large-scale ground attack.

She said that American officials made calls and held marathon meetings with their Israeli counterparts to discuss the ground attack.

The American New York Times newspaper said that the United States has concerns about the Israeli ground attack plan.

She stated that the Pentagon sent officials to help the Israelis in the fighting, including Marine Corps General James Glenn, which means that the Israeli army commander is not alone in managing the matter.