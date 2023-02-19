A 22-year-old Asian man committed a strange behavior inside a phone store in Naif Market in Dubai, as he decided to buy and steal at the same time, to be arrested in the end, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution and then to the Misdemeanor Court, which ruled that he be imprisoned for a month and deported from the state, after its reassurance to the possibility of him committing a repeat offence.

According to the case papers, according to the court’s certainty and reassurance of its conscience, it was stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that the accused was shopping in the Naif area in search of mobile phones, and he saw a store offering a large group of them, so he entered and examined the phones normally and decided to buy a number of them.

And the lawsuit papers indicated that he decided not to be satisfied with the purchase only, as it occurred to him to steal a phone and include it in the group he bought, so he put the iPhone in his pants pocket, and completed the purchase, but the store employees noticed him and informed the police, and he was arrested with the stolen phone.

The accused confessed in detail to his crime in the report of the police inference and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, stating that he first bought three modern phones, then stole a golden iPhone Pro Max, which costs 4,200 dirhams, pointing out that he thought he could add it to the group he bought, but he was caught and arrested. it inside the shop.

The manager of the store testified that the accused came at around 11 am, checked the phones and decided to buy a number of them, but he took advantage of the presence of one worker in the place who was oblivious and put the phone in his pocket, and he actually left the store with it, but it was quickly noticed and returned to the store, and the police were informed, who arrested on him.

For its part, the court affirmed, in the reasons for its ruling, its satisfaction with the evidence, which includes a detailed confession of the free and conscious will of the accused, pointing out that it sees from the conditions of the accused, his past, his behavior, and the circumstances of the case that there is a serious possibility that he will commit it again, and then it ordered him to be imprisoned for a month and also punished him with the measure of deportation. about the state.