He invades the lane and crashes into a truck: Renato Nicolacci dies at 48, leaving behind his wife and two young daughters

The entire area of ​​Brescia and Franciacorta are shocked by a tragic road accident that occurred early yesterday morning, Saturday 4 November. Renato Nicolaccia 48-year-old engineer, lost his life following the crash between his car and a truck coming in the opposite direction on state road 510. The causes of the accident remain unclear.

Another dramatic accident that can be listed among those on site Workgiven that the man in question, who unfortunately lost his life, was on the route from his home to the factory where he was employed.

It all happened in a few moments, in the early morning of yesterday, Saturday 4 November, on the state road 510 in the territory of Provaglio d’Iseo, in the province of Brescia.

Two vehicles involved in a devastating head-on collision. A car large displacement, a BMW, invaded the oncoming lane.

Just at that moment a truck, whose driver was unable to do anything to avoid the crash. He managed to brake, but the impact came anyway and was extremely violent.

For Renato Nicolacci there was nothing that could be done

They immediately intervened on site Fire fighters hey 118 rescuers. There was nothing that could be done for the man driving the car.

The car was completely destroyed and thrown several meters away. Renato Nicoletti, who was driving and alone in the cockpit, is died instantly.

The driver of the truck, slightly injured and in shockwas transferred to the nearby hospital for the necessary checks.

The stretch of state road 510 affected by the accident, the one that leads from the Monticelli Brusati exit to Camignone di Passirano, remained for a long time closed to traffic to allow the authorities to carry out all the necessary investigations and to remove the vehicles involved in the accident.

Nicolacci as mentioned he was 48 years old. He lived in Brescia, in the Sant’Anna district, with his wife and two daughters aged 13 and 9. He worked in the Ghial foundry in Camignone, as engineer.

No traces of braking were found on the asphalt, which would lead one to hypothesize illness or to a falling asleep.

The funeral it will be held tomorrow, at 3.30 pm, in the church of Sant’Antonio in via Chiusure in Brescia.