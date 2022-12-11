Barbara Incerti was the co-driver of the Peugeot 205 which went off the road yesterday during the second stage of the Rally del Veneto

Yesterday was a very sad day for Rally enthusiasts. During the second day of the first edition of the Rally del Veneto, a car in the race went off the road and a woman, Barbara Unsure, 53 years old from Reggio Emilia, tragically lost his life. She was aboard a Peugeot 205 and was the navigator of the expert pilot and partner Nicola Cassinadri.

A Saturday of passion and sport, which thrilled everyone for the first edition of Veneto Rallywhich sadly turned into tragedy.

Yesterday was taking place second day of the race and the competition was reserved for historic cars.

One of these, a Peugeot 205, went off the road and fell into an escarpment. On board were Barbara Incerti and Nicholas Cassindri, respectively navigator and pilot aged 53 and 50, both from Reggio Emilia and united not only by their passion for racing, but also in life. In fact, they were life partners.

The accident occurred at Badia Calavena and the 118 rescuers immediately arrived aboard the ambulances. If a timely transfer to the Borgo Trento hospital in Verona was necessary for the seriously injured man, unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for the woman. She died instantly.

Who was Barbara Incerti

The tender was immediately suspended and in a short time the news arrived in the country of the province of Reggio Emilia where Barbara Incerti has always lived and worked.

Besides racing, Barbara was busy with great enthusiasm in many different activities.

In fact, he ran a oven, inaugurated by his parents over 30 years ago and frequented by many of his fellow citizens. It was also voluntary at the Italian Red Cross, in the Casina section.

Everyone remembers her for the wonderful person she was and for the sunshine that had always distinguished her. Like my friend Andrea, who up Facebook writes: