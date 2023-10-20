He went to the clinic for some checks, but after resigning he crashed into a roundabout in the car park: investigations underway

Angelo Lanna, 42 years old, lost his life after leaving the Pineta Grande clinic in Castel Volturno. The man had gone to the health facility to undergo tests. After resigning, he got back in his car to go home, but crashed into the car park roundabout.

It is not clear what happened, the police have opened a investigation file after the family’s complaint. Angelo Lanna left the hospital after undergoing health checks, but was unable to leave the car park. The results of theautopsy and the vehicle inspection, which will shed light on the certain cause of death. Investigators have not ruled out any leads. The man may have been hit by a illness or he may have lost control of his vehicle for other reasons.

Health workers from the same clinic immediately intervened in the car park, but were unable to do anything to help him. Angelo Lanna was already deceased.

The 42-year-old’s body is located at the institute Forensic Medicine of Caserta, available to the judicial authority and awaiting all necessary tests. The medical examiner will establish the actual cause of his sudden and unexpected death.

After the sad news, many people are publishing gods heartbreaking posts on social mediato remember and say goodbye to Angelo Lanna for the last time.

The Asd Real Grazzanise company participates in the mourning that has affected the Lanna family due to the premature death of dear Angelo. Big fan of Real Grazzanise and always present at the Raffaele Massaro stadium. We are close to the family and all his loved ones.