The story was told on social media by a girl who reported a bad episode that happened to her mother.

Especially in big cities, everyone has problems with parking. Sometimes you have to go round and round to find a little place maybe not too far from home. And then when we manage to find it maybe that parking lot even bothers someone even though it was free.

A bit like what happened to a lady from Oldham, a village in the metropolitan county of Grande Manchesterin England, north-east area of ​​the town. To tell the episode was the daughter on social media. A few days ago the woman could not find a parking space when she then suddenly found it in stall number 82. When she returned to the car, she found a note on the windscreen wiper.

“Seats at 81 and 83 were free. The next time you need to park your car for more than two hours, take a paid spot” – began the letter.

But the letter didn’t end here because the sender then came to threats. “Avoid occupying the available space in front of my house” – he continued. Then she threatened: “The seat you find next time may not be as available.”

The daughter wrote on social media that the mother is now worried that she can no longer even park in free spaces and in totally legal ways. “My mother is worried about being able to park even in perfectly legal and sensible places” – he wrote.

“This time you were lucky, next time it won’t be like this” – the conclusion of the letter. A real threat that the woman’s daughter wanted to make known on social media.

“If you have suffered damage to the car you may now know where it came from, obviously that is not safe” – he wrote. The post has been commented by many users. Here are some: “I would have called the police” And “Disgusting” or “Pure evil.”