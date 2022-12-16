Stella Laurini dies at the age of 49: she had gone out to meet her newborn grandson

He was joining his sister, to go and meet e find the newborn grandchild. But she never came from her family. Prato chiropractic Stella Laurini died at the age of 49: his car finished its race against a lorry. After days of hospitalization in Udine, the doctors could not help but ascertain his death.

The 49-year-old woman residing in Prato, in Tuscany, had had a car accident a Spilimbergo, city of Friuli Venezia Giulia. She was there to meet her little nephew. Her sister had recently given birth and the chiropractor had driven to visit her family.

Sunday, December 11, 2022 was driving his small car to Istrago, a hamlet west of the city of Spilimbergo. Suddenly, at the crossroads between via Valcellina and via Generale Caneva, his car ended up colliding with a truck. His condition immediately appeared serious.

The causes of the incident are still to be ascertained. On the spot, together with the 118 health workers, the policewho have carried out all the investigations of the case to understand what could have happened and whether or not there are any responsibilities on the part of the drivers involved.

According to what emerged in the first hours, the impact it was very strong. The small car in which the woman was traveling crashed several times, then ending up off the road on the opposite side of the roadway. Some passers-by gave first aid calling 118.

Stella Laurini’s conditions immediately appeared serious

The woman had a major cardio circulatory arrest. Her 118 doctors transferred her first to the Spilimbergo hospital and then to Santa Maria della Misericodi in Udine, in red code with the helicopter rescue.

After two days of hospitalization in Udine, however, the doctors could not help but ascertain his death. As per his wishes, the organs will be donated.