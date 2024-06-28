A shocking episode in America has shocked public opinion. A 6-year-old girl died after being left locked in a car under the scorching sun for three hours. Markise Outing, a 24-year-old boyfriend of the little girl’s mother, was arrested on June 25. He is accused of aggravated manslaughter for the death of the little girl on May 20 in Bradenton, Manatee County, Florida. The outside temperature was around 31°, but inside the car the air had become unbearably hot.

The man appeared before the firefighters seeking help for the little girl, who was found unconscious and with a body temperature above 41°. Help arrived promptly and paramedics tried in vain to resuscitate her, thinking it was a cardiac arrest, but her baby unfortunately died.

Outing attempted to justify himself by saying that the child had “overheated” playing at the park. Authorities discovered the truth thanks to GPS data that confirmed that the little girl had been left locked in the car stopped for hours. According to the reconstructions of the investigators, the man took the little girl from school at 2.15 pm on the afternoon of the fateful 20th May. To then leave her inside the car, locked and with the windows up, while he went to work. He only called for help after 5pm.

The autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was high temperature, but the police are still waiting for the results of the toxicology report. A terrible story that has shocked the local community and highlights how dangerous it is to forget people or animals in poorly ventilated places like a car under the scorching sun.

The story closely resembles an Italian tragedy that occurred last June. A 1 and a half year old girl died because her father forgot to take her to her nursery, while he was at work in the capital. Even in this case, attempts to resuscitate her were useless.

The article Leaves his partner’s daughter in the car, the tragic epilogue after the discovery: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

#leaves #partners #daughter #car #tragic #epilogue #discovery #happened