He leaves his daughter's house and disappears, with no hope of finding the woman alive: here's where they found her body and what the officers discovered

She disappears into thin air after going to visit her daughter, Augusta Vanotti who was found dead days after her disappearance

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred in recent days in the province of Brescia. A 51 year old woman, called Augusta Vanotti she had disappeared, but yesterday, Sunday 10 March, the sad epilogue arrived: they found her now lifeless body.

They are on what happened investigating the police, also to understand what happened to her and the exact cause behind her death. There are still many points to clarify on this matter, which has truly led to a loss heartbreaking.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred on the day of Thursday 7 March. The woman had gone to visit her daughter and once she had said goodbye, she would have told her that she would return to her house, which is located in Cividate Camuno, in Val Camonica, in the province of Brescia. She had moved here some time ago, perhaps due to her great love for nature walks.

Augusta, however, never returned to her home that day. Her family members no longer have hers news and after checking at home, they immediately became alarmed. For this reason they chose to report the disappearance to the police, who as per practice, began the research of the case.

The discovery of Augusta Vanotti's body and the investigations into what happened to her

For days no one heard from him and they were very worried. But it's only yesterday, Sunday 10 March, that the sad epilogue has arrived. The officers found the woman's body, now lifeless he was on the bed of the Grigna riverin Bienno, among the rocks that are very close to the water.

From what the local newspaper writes, Brescia Today, the woman's death would have occurred days before. Furthermore, they would also have found some ecchymosis on the body, which could be traced back to a fall, but only further investigations will provide concrete answers.

The investigators who are investigating the matter have therefore decided to take action the autopsy on the body of the 51-year-old, also to establish the exact cause that led to her death. The hypothesis for hours was that she had a sudden illnesswhile he was walking.