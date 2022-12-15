What caused havoc in Brazil was coach Vítor Pereira’s decision to take over the Flamengo bench, a few weeks after leaving Corinthians. Normal administration, one would think. But behind it is…

In football, as in life, nothing is certain. And even when a player or a coach talks about family and attachment, it’s better to take the statements with the benefit of inventory, because everything can change in an instant and betrayals are the order of the day. One of the latest is causing discussion throughout Brazil, which following the elimination of the Seleçao from the World Cup is returning to thinking about football at home and next season. What caused havoc was Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira’s decision to take over the Flamengo bench, a few weeks after leaving Corinthians. Normal administration, one would think. But there is more behind it.

The attack of the president of Corinthians — And to explain what comes the president of Corinthians, Duilio Monteiro. As it reports worldsports, the number one of the San Paolo club spoke at a press conference attacking his former coach, accused of having lied at the time of the non-renewal of the contract. “This gentleman has lied to the whole world. We have done everything to keep him going. On our part, there has been honesty, transparency, planning, the best possible working conditions… We have offered him everything to keep him, but this sir lied to us”. How? In the interviews that followed his farewell to Corinthians, Pereira explained that there were family reasons behind him and that he would return to Portugal to look after his sick mother-in-law. See also Ghana without shirts in Qatar? No problem, the Cus of the Milan State University sends them around thirty!

“He deceived me” — After a few weeks, however, and the Portuguese signed for Flamengo, unleashing the anger of the Timão fans and the president. Who had also offered carte blanche to the coach in building the squad for next season. It is therefore logical that there is a lot of disappointment … “he lied to me, he deceived me”. And at that point, the number one of the Paulistas decided that he had nothing more to say to Pereira. “I have no reason to talk to them. Corinthians matters more than anything else and life around here will continue as always. It’s a situation that is already part of the past, let’s move on.” But in the meantime, the pebble has been removed from the Monteiro carp…

December 15, 2022 (change December 15, 2022 | 12:04)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#leaves #Corinthians #assist #sick #motherinlaw #signs #Flamengo #Vitor #Pereira