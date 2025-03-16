Spain remains a country receiving foreign workers, many of them in search of a better life. This is the case of Cecille, a Filipina who tells his experience in our country in Tiktok, and that has published a viral video where He complains about the cost of life.

The woman, who writes on Tiktok under the name @cecille_spain_ishlife, explains what their income is, What are your expenses and the accounts you have to do to get ahead.

A month, Cecille wins 1,350 euros “in a good month”, says. Then come the expenses: your rent amounts to 900 euros. Light pay 200 euros, while paying between 20 and 30 euros.

Cecille explains that the car parking is 121 euros and insurance another 116. Then, what you spend on food ranges between 300 and 400 euros per month. In total, more than 1,600 euros. Therefore, Cecille explains that “basically, I am working to survive.”

The young Filipina has been answered by the young Filipina by questioning Cecille’s accounts. “200 euros for electricity, What the hell are you doing? “ask one.

To this, Cecille responds that It has no experience in the use of electricity And he admits that he is trying to reduce his consumption.