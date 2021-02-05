Santiago Sosa will not continue in River. How it was handled in the last hours, the youth midfielder trained in the club will depart for Atlanta United of MLS, team led by Gringo Heinze. He confirmed it himself after saying goodbye to his teammates and the coaching staff at the Ezeiza campus. First soldier to be Gallant in the pass market.

“They are strange sensations, I have been at the club since I was 10 years old. It makes me a bit sad but it is the best thing for me. A fan stays here, the most important thing is that they remember me as a good person. I thanked Marcelo for all these years lived, many beautiful moments, he wished me good luck in this new challenge “ Sosa said.

The sale of Sosa will be for about 6,000,000 clean dollars for River for 70% of its economic rights, and the club will keep the remaining 30%, betting on a future transfer. “It all happened very quickly, I could not make my head”, admitted the 21-year-old boy in dialogue with TyC Sports.

Capped in River by heavy names like Enzo Pérez, Ponzio and Zuculini, Sosa had good performances in Gallardo’s team when he had to enter to cover a pothole.

“I was always predisposed to play in any position, both when we train and when we play. I tried to give my best in every game. They are great players, I had them here every day, I always tried to watch them, learn from them, I also I take that there, “he said.

Finally, Sosa said that “I have not spoken with Gabriel (Heinze) yet. From what they told me, he’s very demanding, that’s good because it’s going to get something more out of me “ .

The good news for River is that fresh money is coming into the club’s coffers. With those tickets, plus those that could be added by the sale of Nacho Fernandez (His departure to Atlético Mineiro seems imminent), Gallardo hopes they can bring him new faces to strengthen the team.