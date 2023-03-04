After eating, a man left a 2 euro tip in a Benevento tavern. So far nothing strange, a pity that the coin in question had a much greater value: about three thousand euros.

An incredible story, told on TikTok by Mario Leone, an employee of Osteria Leone, in the provincial capital of Campania: “I thank the gentleman who unknowingly left me a 3,000 euro tip”, wrote Mario, who then published the announcement on eBay to sell the rare coin, looking for the imperfections that make it rare.

In fact, the 2 euro coin has inaccuracies in the circle between the inside and the outside, on both sides: to make an assessment – underlines Il Messaggero – a numismatics expert will be needed. But if this were really the case, it would be a sensational stroke of luck: “Honestly – writes a user in the comments – rare coins pass through our hands of which we do not know the value”.